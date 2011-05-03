Watch: AMC teases new drama ‘Hell on Wheels’

AMC has premiered the first teaser trailer for the new drama “Hell on Wheels.”
Set to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2011, “Hell on Wheels” stars Anson Mount as a former Confederate soldier who seeks out the Union officers who killed his wife, traveling West in the aftermath of the Civil War. He finds himself living and working as part of the itinerant community building the first transcontinental railroad.
“Hell on Wheels” also stars Common, Dominique McElligott, Colm Meaney, Ben Esler, Philip Burke and Eddie Spears.
The drama, which was created by Joe and Tony Gayton, was filmed in Alberta and looks to build on the genre success AMC achieved back in 2006 with “Broken Trail,” the miniseries that helped launch the network’s current wave of original programming.
Check out the teaser, which looks like a sunnier “Deadwood” meets… well… mostly “Deadwood,” perhaps with a little Clint Eastwood-flavor mixed in:
Is it on youtube? Because it’s not available to other countries
JohnK – I assume it eventually *will* be on YouTube, but this is what we were sent for now…
man the last person i would thin to see in this show would be Common
Looks awesome… With AMC’s very high success rate I would have to think this will be another hit. Are they going to pair this with Walking Dead? I assume so, which will give it an even better chance to succeed.
The trailer looks great. I haven’t heard much about the series, so I am really curious to see what they will do with the Native American storyline–it will hopefully be one of the ways a modern perspective can make an old genre interesting.
Does it seem odd to anyone else that the shows that they reference as “shows AMC’s brought you” doesnt include Mad Men?
Was this perhaps made when they were going through the contract dispute? Seems odd their top critical hit isnt listed there.
They do that for some reason. When the were advertising for The killing, they didn’t mention Breaking Bad, just MM and TWD
Looks very promising. I’m a sucker for good Westerns. I just love the genre.
This is almost exactly the storyline of “Outlaw Josey Wales”…