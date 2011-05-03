Watch: AMC teases new drama ‘Hell on Wheels’

AMC has premiered the first teaser trailer for the new drama “Hell on Wheels.”

Set to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2011, “Hell on Wheels” stars Anson Mount as a former Confederate soldier who seeks out the Union officers who killed his wife, traveling West in the aftermath of the Civil War. He finds himself living and working as part of the itinerant community building the first transcontinental railroad.

“Hell on Wheels” also stars Common, Dominique McElligott, Colm Meaney, Ben Esler, Philip Burke and Eddie Spears.

The drama, which was created by Joe and Tony Gayton, was filmed in Alberta and looks to build on the genre success AMC achieved back in 2006 with “Broken Trail,” the miniseries that helped launch the network’s current wave of original programming.

Check out the teaser, which looks like a sunnier “Deadwood” meets… well… mostly “Deadwood,” perhaps with a little Clint Eastwood-flavor mixed in: