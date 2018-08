Time for another “American Horror Story: Coven” teaser! This one promises the kiss of death, though no one seems worse for wear in these 28 seconds of creep. Unless you count the snake. If this whets your appetite, so to speak, you can watch the season premiere Wed. Oct. 9 at 10:00 p.m. on FX.

Watch the creeptastic teaser:

And if that’s not enough for you, the poster we all know has gotten a little slither in it. Literally. Just watch.