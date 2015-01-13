Watch: An Amazing Parody of McDonald’s Horrible Golden Globes Ad

#McDonalds #Golden Globes
01.13.15 4 years ago

The Golden Globes had its ups and downs, but no can argue that the world stopped and winced when McDonald's unveiled a new commercial basically touting the company as a hero of the people. Here it is:

As our friend Alonso Duralde of The Wrap noted:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The only rational response, right? Well, here's another: A new YouTube clip parodies the Golden Globes commercial with a montage of (purportedly) real McDonald's sign. The music really gives this a poetic feel.

Around The Web

TOPICS#McDonalds#Golden Globes
TAGSGOLDEN GLOBESMCDONALDS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP