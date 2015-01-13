Watch: An Amazing Parody of McDonald’s Horrible Golden Globes Ad

The Golden Globes had its ups and downs, but no can argue that the world stopped and winced when McDonald's unveiled a new commercial basically touting the company as a hero of the people. Here it is:

As our friend Alonso Duralde of The Wrap noted:

McDonald's is presenting itself as the face of corporate kindness? PAY YOUR EMPLOYEES A LIVING WAGE. #GoldenGlobes – Alonso Duralde (@ADuralde) January 12, 2015

The only rational response, right? Well, here's another: A new YouTube clip parodies the Golden Globes commercial with a montage of (purportedly) real McDonald's sign. The music really gives this a poetic feel.