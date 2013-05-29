Watch: An embarrassing rap video from ‘The Bachelorette’ and Soulja Boy

Sometimes, when you’re just having fun and goofing around with friends, you run a video camera. After all, no one’s going to see it, right? It seems Des and the bachelors of “The Bachelorette” have decided to do this by taping a rap video, but they forgot that last part. ABC has not only set this thing to air at the end of the second episode of the show (Mon. June 3), they’ve recruited a real rapper, Soulja Boy, to make all of these people look as white and rhythmless as possible.

It is all in good fun, but let’s face it — though some of these people might listen to rap music once in a while, this is not their wheelhouse. Des makes a go of rapping and even nails some of the moves, but let’s just say it’s not exactly natural, even when it’s kind of cute. Only Chris Harrison emerges with his dignity intact.

What fans may take away from this are some big character reveals about the men — such as the suggestion that Ben is just on the show to promote his country career. Watch the video if you’re ready for a few spoilers.

What do you think of the video?