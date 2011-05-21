Watch: Andy Samberg, Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake have a ‘3-Way’

05.22.11 7 years ago
What do you get when you combine the musical talents and sexual prowess of Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and Andy Samberg?
The answer, as “Saturday Night Live” fans discovered this week, is a rather freaky “3-Way.”
Following in the Emmy-winning tradition of “D*ck in a Box” and “Motherlover” comes a direct sequel to Timberlake and Samberg’s popular Digital Shorts: “3-Way (The Golden Rule).”
Check out the song, which may be even more hummable than “Captain Jack Sparrow,” even if we’re not quite sure it’s as catchy and instructive as “D*ck in a Box.”

