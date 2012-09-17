Watch: Anna Kendrick, ‘Fraggle Rock,’ Rob Corddry join Ben Folds Five video

09.17.12 6 years ago

“It’s like a double reunion,” Ben Folds says in the making-of video for “Do It Anyway.” He’s describing the sensation of his band putting out their first album in 13 years, and of “Fraggle Rock” coming back together for their 30th anniversary to help promote the set.

“Do It Anyway,” as the rock group said, has a bounce like Muppets composer Paul Williams, so it works here for the video, which also features comedian Rob Corddry as a studio engineer and Anna Kendrick as the front desk ditz.

But, yeah. It’s mostly Fraggles, and the imagination of Nerdist’s Chris Hardwick. “We’re making a Fraggle rock video,” he enthuses.

Is this the sign of more Fraggly things to come? If the franchise is on the cusp of 30 years, we certainly hope so: just check out the reaction of all the musicians and actors to the theme song at the end of the clip.

“Do It Anyway” is off of “The Sound of the Life of the Mind,” out tomorrow (Sept. 18). Do you like the track? Does the video give your heart much joy? Where’s your Boy George tat?

