Watch: Anne Hathaway and James Franco tease a comedic Oscars

Can James Franco and Anne Hathaway bring glamour and laughs to this year’s 83rd Academy Awards? Judging by this brand new ABC promo, it looks like it. Of course, the TV spot was created by the network and not show producers Don Misher and Bruce Cohen, but if this is the spirit the duo are going for, this could be an Oscar show for the ages (especially if Franco wins best actor for “127 Hours).

(Or perhaps we’re just excited to transition from Sundance back to good ol’ awards season.)

Check out the quick promo below as well as two official Oscar portraits of the stylish MCs.

Do you think Hathaway and Franco have the most host potential in years?