Watch: Arctic Monkeys debut new material, announce tour dates

03.07.11 7 years ago

Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner may have a solo effort out soon, but the frontman apparently has more than that on his plate this year.

The U.K. rockers debuted a new song, “Brick by Brick,” and video to go with it late last week. The ’60s-styled rocker, to these ears, is really big and stoner-dumb — which doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Turner didn’t go too out of his way on the loquacious tip, keeping the lyrics simple and allowing his voices to be buried under some proggy muck toward the end. There’s solos and sexy amplification. It may not be their masterpiece, but a great indicator of classic rock ‘n’ roll to come.

The track will purportedly be included on the rockers’ new, forthcoming effort, details pending. It’ll be the follow-up to their last “Humbug.”

The news is further amped by the announcement that AC will be pounding pavement(s) in the U.S. on their first North American tour in a year. Dates below

Turner’s six stripped-down songs to “Submarine” are getting a release on March 15, as exclusively first reported by HitFix.

5/17                        Washington, DC            930 Club
5/18                        Philadelphia, PA            Knitting Factory
5/19                        Boston, MA                        House Of Blues
5/21                        Toronto, ON                        Kool Haus
5/22                        Montreal, QC                        L”Olympia
5/24                        New York, NY            Summer Stage
5/26                        Detroit, MI                        Clutch Cargoes
5/27                        Milwaukee, WI            The Rave
5/28                        Minneapolis, MN            First Ave
5/30                        Denver, CO                        The Ogden Theatre
5/31                        Salt Lake City, UT            In The Venue
6/3                        Los Angeles, CA            Hollywood Palladium

