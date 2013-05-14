Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger wears salmon-colored pants for YouTube Comedy Week

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There was a kid in my high school who wore a salmon shirt to class every single day. Not the same salmon shirt, but one of a rotating collection of slightly different, possibly a little darker or more faded or maybe it had a collar, salmon shirts. My friends and I nominated him for the superlative “Most Likely to Wear a Salmon Shirt,” and he won handily. Anyway, that kid might have been a funnier choice to promote YouTube’s upcoming comedy week than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

What we have here is a be-salmon-panted Governator walking through a studio lot, crushing girly-men with his powers of strength while pontificating about how much he loves comedy. Which is so the obvious choice! Where’s the subversion? Where’s the shot of Arnold at the nail salon getting mini dandelions painted on his thumbnails? Or, like, let’s see him bench-pressing kittens!

YouTube Comedy Week kicks of next Sunday at 8 P.M. It will feature videos from the likes of Sarah Silverman, The Lonely Island, Pete Holmes and Tim & Eric. All of whom are bound to be funnier than Ahnold.