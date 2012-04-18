Watch: ‘Arrested Development’ cast members reunite at NAB conference

“Arrested Development ” is finally coming back, but how can we expect the resurrected cult comedy to be different now that it’s going direct-to-Internet via Netflix streaming?
Cast members Will Arnett, Jeffrey Tambor, David Cross, Jessica Walter and Alia Shawkat joined creator Mitchell Hurwitz at the 2012 NAB Show to announce the return of the series to Netflix and answer some audience questions. Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Tony Hale and Michael Cera were not on hand.
In the first clip, Hurwitz discusses the imminent future of the cult show that once aired on an actual TV network (FOX). He assures longtime fans that despite some new concepts, it’s still like the original series.
Netflix affords Hurwitz and his cast the challenge/opportunity of “trying to break the form again,” specifically the idea of releasing all the new episodes at the same time. They’re planning to release ten full episodes on the same day.
In the second clip, Cross answers a question about the Blue Man Group (his character, Tobias, auditioned for the stage show) in a hilariously roundabout way that includes some jabs at Scientology.
The Vulture blog has a full rundown of the conference, including information about returning characters and storyline. The new episodes will begin streaming sometime in 2013. “Arrested Development” originally signed off in 2006.
Have to say, I’m not a fan of releasing these at once. Something just feels wrong about being able to have the experience come and go in 5 hours. I know this is what makes Netflix unique but it doesn’t seem to be a wise business decision either. Given the show we’re dealing with, you’d think they would want to take advantage and milk a couple more months of subscription from us.
will they be “droping” all the episodes of shows like “House of Cards” & “Hamlock Groove?”
seeing as those are serial drama shows, spoilers would get out SO quick…