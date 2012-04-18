Watch: ‘Arrested Development’ cast members reunite at NAB conference

“Arrested Development ” is finally coming back, but how can we expect the resurrected cult comedy to be different now that it’s going direct-to-Internet via Netflix streaming?

Cast members Will Arnett, Jeffrey Tambor, David Cross, Jessica Walter and Alia Shawkat joined creator Mitchell Hurwitz at the 2012 NAB Show to announce the return of the series to Netflix and answer some audience questions. Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Tony Hale and Michael Cera were not on hand.

In the first clip, Hurwitz discusses the imminent future of the cult show that once aired on an actual TV network (FOX). He assures longtime fans that despite some new concepts, it’s still like the original series.

Netflix affords Hurwitz and his cast the challenge/opportunity of “trying to break the form again,” specifically the idea of releasing all the new episodes at the same time. They’re planning to release ten full episodes on the same day.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the second clip, Cross answers a question about the Blue Man Group (his character, Tobias, auditioned for the stage show) in a hilariously roundabout way that includes some jabs at Scientology.

The Vulture blog has a full rundown of the conference, including information about returning characters and storyline. The new episodes will begin streaming sometime in 2013. “Arrested Development” originally signed off in 2006.