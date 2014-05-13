Watch as knights and noblemen sing Alan Menken in ABC’s ‘Galavant’ trailer

#Aladdin
05.13.14 4 years ago

If the success of “Game of Thrones” has taught us anything, it's that people love tales of knights and swords and derring-do.  If the success of “Once Upon a Time” has imparted a lesson, it's that people love updated fairytales.  And, if the success of Broadway's “Aladdin” (in the form of five Tony nominations) has provided any insight into the populace, it's that Alan Menken remains terribly popular. 

What happens when you combine these three things?  You get a “musical comedy fairytale of epic proportions,” and ABC has it as a part of their midseason lineup.  It is called “Galavant,” and it features a sizable number of man clad in armor, singing.  Really.

Perhaps then it could best be equated with Monty Python.  But however you want to understand it, what we will tell you about it is this – the show is from Dan Fogelman (“Tangled”) and is about a hero named Galavant (Joshua Sasse) who is out for revenge on an evil King (Timothy Omundson) for stealing away Galavant's true love (Mallory Jensen). 

The weekly television musical hasn't always fared brilliantly in the past, but has not been entirely without success either.  Where “Galavant” will wind up on the spectrum will be determined at a later date, for now though, just watch the trailer and see if Vinnie Jones breaks out into song.

“Galavant” is slated to step into the “Once Upon a Time” slot between that show's fall finale and spring premiere.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aladdin
TAGSALADDINAlan MenkenDAN FOGELMANGALAVANTjoshua sasseMallory JensenMusicalONCE UPON A TIMETimothy Omundsonvinnie jones

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP