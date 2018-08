The only thing funnier than a hammy bystander on a live news broadcast is a hammy kid bystander on a live news broadcast, and this little dancing boy is worthy of a thousand GIFs as he lives out his grandest showgirl fantasies at the opening of a Las Vegas shopping mall. I love all of this, but the best part is arguably the moment where he shoots a derisive look at the frantic little blue-shirted girl celebrating next to him. Peasants, all of them.

(via Gawker)