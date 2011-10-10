Watch: B.o.B joins Taylor Swift for live version of ‘Airplanes’

At each concert stop on her “Speak Now” tour, Taylor Swift has incorporated material from other performers from the area. Sometimes she”s been joined by them. For her Cowboys Stadium show Saturday night in Arlington, Texas, she brought up B.o.B. for a fun duet of his hit, “Airplanes.” B.o.B.’s from Georgia, but that’s close enough.

Swift takes on the part handled by Paramore”s Hayley Williams, who, incidentally, recently joined Swift on stage in Nashville.

Check out Swift”s dance moves, and the little kids who crash the stage around 3:16. B.o.B.’s new single, “Strange Clouds” featuring Lil Wayne, hit the charts last week.

For those who can’t see Swift live (her tour ends Nov. 22 in the U.S.), “Journey To Fearless,” a two-hour DVD that chronicles her 2009 “Fearless” tour, comes out Oct. 11. Additionally, Swift will appear on Nick at Nite’s HALO Awards airing Nov. 6. The show, hosted by Nick Cannon, salutes teenagers who are making “positive changes in their communities,” according to Nickelodeon’s Marjorie Cohn. Then, on Nov. 21, comes the “Speak Live” World Tour Live CD and DVD.