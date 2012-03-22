Watch: B.O.B. seduces the world in new ‘So Good’ video

03.22.12 6 years ago

Globe-trotting ladies man B.O.B. is back with a new video that makes a pretty convincing argument that you should return his calls.

The video for the catchy, radio-friendly song finds the rapper wowing a lady friend by taking her to Paris, Buenos Aires and the beaches of Mexico and lavishing her with gifts. He also name-checks Gershwin and Michelangelo for good measure. Nothing but the best for B.O.B. The track was produced by Ryan Tedder.

Watch the video here:

The track comes from his upcoming sophomore album “Strange Clouds.” His 2010 debut, “B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray,” featured the smash hit “Nothing on You,” which also spoke of Paris and London in the refrain. Think of all of his frequent flyer miles.

Another recent single, “Where Are You?,” features B.O.B. battling his alter ego Bobby Ray.

As for real-life collaborations, rapper T.I. recently confirmed that he and B.o.B. will team with country superstar Taylor Swift on a song. Where in the world will they go together?

“Strange Clouds” drops May 1.

