Watch Batman, Iron Man, and ninjas crash ‘battle wedding’

(CBR) I suppose the first clue that this wedding was going to be exceptionally nerdy, and potentially dangerous, was that the groom and groomsmen were decked out in pieces of armor. So it probably shouldn”t have been surprising when the minister was interrupted by a knight.

However, the choreographed sword fight with the groom? That was a bit tougher to predict. And no one could have anticipated cameos by an indecipherable Iron Man, an alarmingly manic Batman, the world”s wimpiest ninjas or … the battling bell-hops. Oh, or Jimmy Hart.

But, hey, the minister was a good sport.

(via Uproxx)