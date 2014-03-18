Watch: Batman proves to be ‘The World’s Greatest True Detective’

(CBR) Since its January premiere, HBO”s much-discussed crime drama “True Detective” has been crying out for a mashup with Batman, and Josh Newman is here to answer the call.

Offering up potential opening credits for the second season of the anthology series, Newman shifts the setting from Louisiana to Gotham City for “The World”s Greatest True Detective”. Sticking with the Handsome Family”s “Far From Any Road,” he combines images from comics, movies and video games to introduce a cast that includes Bruce Wayne, Dick Grayson, James Gordon, Barbara Gordon and, naturally, Errol Childress the Joker.

Newman injects a bit of commentary as well with the “created by” credit at the end.

(via GeekTyrant)