Watch Batman Replace Actors In Classic Christmas Movie Scenes

#Batman
12.16.13

Just in time for the holidays, Pistol Shrimps – the folks behind Trolling Saruman – return with their Batman recurring feature. In case you aren’t familiar with their bit, they replace popular characters in iconic movies with a terrible Dark Knight impersonator. This season “A Christmas Story,” “Home Alone,” and “Love Actually” are among the movies in their Bat-Sights.

