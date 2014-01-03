Watch: BBC teases ‘Sherlock’ season 3

#Sherlock
and 01.03.14 5 years ago

(CBR) Those lucky Brits! Not only do they speak with cool accents, but they also get to watch “Sherlock” before the rest of us. Those of us in the United State don”t actually have to wait too long, as the first episode of the third season, titled “The Empty Hearse,” hits here on Jan. 19, but still!

Variety reports the Jan. 1 premiere of Season 3 earned a whopping 9.2 million viewers earning a 33.8 percent share in the U.K., the series” best ratings yet.

Meanwhile, the BBC released three clips hyping all things “Sherlock”. First up, there”s a preview for the second episode “The Sign of Three,” followed by a video featuring stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman talking about Series 3 along with creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat and finally one with the gang discussing the Series 2 finale “The Fall.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sherlock
TAGSbbcBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHMARK GATISSMartin FreemanPBSSherlockSteven Moffat

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP