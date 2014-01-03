Watch: BBC teases ‘Sherlock’ season 3

(CBR) Those lucky Brits! Not only do they speak with cool accents, but they also get to watch “Sherlock” before the rest of us. Those of us in the United State don”t actually have to wait too long, as the first episode of the third season, titled “The Empty Hearse,” hits here on Jan. 19, but still!

Variety reports the Jan. 1 premiere of Season 3 earned a whopping 9.2 million viewers earning a 33.8 percent share in the U.K., the series” best ratings yet.

Meanwhile, the BBC released three clips hyping all things “Sherlock”. First up, there”s a preview for the second episode “The Sign of Three,” followed by a video featuring stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman talking about Series 3 along with creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat and finally one with the gang discussing the Series 2 finale “The Fall.”