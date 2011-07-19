Watch: Beastie Boys re-team with Spike Jonze for ‘Donâ€™t Play No Game’

Beastie Boys as action heroes. Action heroes as action figures. It all makes sense now.

This rapping trio of crime-fighters duck fire from assassins in Spike Jonze-directed “Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win,” featuring Barbie-dollish Santigold.

The subtitled adventure bowed last night on “Funny Or Die.” And expect the B-grade satisaction of seeing actual hands holding the actual action figures. Stick hoist Mike-D mid-air. Model paint practically drips from the faces of action figure zombies.

These badass G.I. Jokers have been in the fingers of Jonze before: the famed director helmed clips for the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” and “Sure Shot” before. Look out for the nods to those music videos on “No Game.”

The track is culled from the Beasties’ latest “Hot Sauce Committee Part Two”; it’s the second or fourth single from the set, depending on how you feel about the album’s release (“Too Many Rappers” with Nas and “Lee Majors Come Again” dropped all the way back in 2009).

The famed hip-hoppers have yet to set any tour dates, as Adam “MCA” Yauch continues treatment for cancer.

“Hot Sauce” bowed at No. 2 on The Billboard 200 in May.

