Watch: Behind the scenes with Michonne’s walker pets, the Governor’s daughter

(CBR)

Anchor Bay has released a pair of behind the scenes clips from its Season 3 DVD and Blu-ray release of AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” the first showing exactly what went into making the Governor’s undead daughter a pawn in the villain and Michonne’s deadly game and the second revealing exactly what went into making Michonne’s walker pets make the leap from the comic book page to live-action.

“The Walking Dead: The Complete Third Season” is available August 27 from Anchor Bay on Blu-ray and DVD.

[blip.tv http://blip.tv/play/hqUXg5S3fgA?p=1 width=”630″ height=”382″] [blip.tv http://blip.tv/play/hqUXg5S3fQA?p=1 width=”630″ height=”382″]