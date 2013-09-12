Watch: Behind the scenes with the ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

(CBR) We”re less than 12 days away from the premiere of “Marvel”s The Agents of S.H.I.EL.D.”, the ABC series that spins out of the events of “The Avengers”. Co-created by Joss Whedon, the drama follows Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) as he assembles a team to deal with superpowered security risks.

ABC has released several clips over the past month or so, including this most recent one, which shows some footage we”ve already seen, but also gets into a bit more detail about Brett Dalton”s Agent Grant Ward and the newly recruited hacker Skye (Chloe Bennet). There”s also more footage of J. August Richards” mysterious character, whom many initially thought was either Luke Cage or Rage.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars also stars Ming-Na as Agent Melina May, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Gemma Simmons and Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz. The show premieres on Sept. 24.