Watch: Behind the voodoo on ‘American Horror Story: Coven’

#American Horror Story
10.02.13 5 years ago

Interested in voodoo? Well, you will be after “American Horror Story: Coven” begins on Oct. 9 at 10:00 p.m. on FX, so the network decided to release this little tutorial. Consider it educational programming for your dark side. Of course, no one seemed to think that including the bit about how Hollywood always messes up voodoo, and that fact has completely annoyed practitioners, but I’m sure “AHS” will be very, very respectful. Not camp or crazy at all. 

 Will you be watching “American Horror Story: Coven”? 

