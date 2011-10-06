Watch: Beyonce ‘Countdown’ the costume changes in new video

The costume change-heavy music video for Beyonce’s “Countdown”, which debuted earlier this evening on MTV, has hit the web. In the clip, the singer can be seen showing off her pregnant belly, wearing a “Flashdance”-style cut-off sweatshirt, donning several brightly-colored bodysuits, paying tribute to Audrey Hepburn and Twiggy, and…multiplying. Which is good, right? Because ten pregnant Beyonces means ten Beyonce/Jay-Z superstar messiah babies! Which is ten times the miracle!

Anyway, below you can check out the full Adria Petty-directed video for the track, which served as the third single from the pop star’s latest album “4”. Petty also helmed the video for “Sweet Dreams” off “I Am…Sasha Fierce”.

What did you think of the video? Let us know in the comments!

