Watch: Beyonce ‘Countdown’ the costume changes in new video

#Beyonce
10.07.11 7 years ago

The costume change-heavy music video for Beyonce’s “Countdown”, which debuted earlier this evening on MTV, has hit the web. In the clip, the singer can be seen showing off her pregnant belly, wearing a “Flashdance”-style cut-off sweatshirt, donning several brightly-colored bodysuits, paying tribute to Audrey Hepburn and Twiggy, and…multiplying. Which is good, right? Because ten pregnant Beyonces means ten Beyonce/Jay-Z superstar messiah babies! Which is ten times the miracle!

Anyway, below you can check out the full Adria Petty-directed video for the track, which served as the third single from the pop star’s latest album “4”. Petty also helmed the video for “Sweet Dreams” off “I Am…Sasha Fierce”.

What did you think of the video? Let us know in the comments!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce
TAGSBEYONCECountdownCountdown music video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP