Watch: Beyonce releases third ‘Girls’ music video teaser, titles new album ‘4’

Beyonce has taken to the pages of Billboard to announce the title of her new album: “4.”

In magazine’s cover story, the singer revealed that there was further inspiration for the ultra-short title, other than the fact that it’s her fourth full-length. “We all have special numbers in our lives, and 4 is that for me. It”s the day I was born. My mother”s birthday, and a lot of my friends” birthdays, are on the fourth; April 4 is my wedding date.”

That’s nice. Bey is at the magic numeral three right now when it comes to number of video teaser’s she’s released in anticipation of her new clip for single “Who Run the World (Girls).” All three are streaming below. If a count-down clock on her website is to be any indication, the full video will drop in, well, an hour.

Taking a cue from the song itself, the video looks like it will have plenty of inspiration from the military, in addition to the benefits of throwing a lot of model-y girls out to flop around in the desert.

The full album, however, was inspired by everyone from Fela Kuti to Rage Against the Machine. “I started off being inspired by [Afrobeat music pioneer] Fela Kuti. I actually worked with the band from “Fela!” [the hit Broadway musical based on his life] for a couple of days, just to get the feel for the soul and heart of his music… I also found a lot of inspiration in “90s R&B, Earth, Wind & Fire, DeBarge, Lionel Richie, Teena Marie… I listened to a lot of Jackson 5 and New Edition, but also Adele, Florence + the Machine, and Prince,” Queen B said. During her year off, she also was able to go to many live shows. “I never get to go to concerts because I”m usually performing, so I saw so many shows – great bands, like Muse and Rage Against the Machine, that also inspired the album.”

As for her starring role in Clint Eastwood’s forthcoming remake of the film “A Star Is Born,” “Clint Eastwood is clearly the absolute best, and I”m so honored and humbled. I was in no rush to do another movie unless it was the right film, and I didn”t even want to touch ‘A Star Is Born’ unless it was with him.”

“4” originally had an estimated arrival in June, but considering “Girls” is still fledgling at radio, the label may push the date back in order to push a new track in case the video doesn’t propel it.