Watch: Beyonce takes New York in ‘Live at Roseland’ video clips

11.17.11 7 years ago

Back in August, Beyonce played four nights at the intimate Roseland Ballroom in NYC to celebrate her latest album “4,” and by all accounts, the pop star did a pretty darn good job. On November 29, we’ll get to see the performances on the concert DVD “Live at Roseland.” For now, feast your eyes (and ears) on these two clips.

 “I was Here” will make you wish you had been there, what with Bey’s teeny-tiny silver dress and wind-swept hair. She thanks her many fans (awwww…) before launching into the ballad, accompanied by video images of her life — from a competition-winning toddler to Destiny’s Child to her current reign as a superstar solo act. She also goes whale watching, plays on a slip-n-slide and jams with Prince. Not too shabby. 
“End of Time” is more upbeat and features a crew of dancers supporting her moves. This clip also highlights the multiple, dazzling costume changes Beyonce went through over the four nights. 
“Live at Roseland” is being released November 29. 

