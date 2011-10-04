Watch: Beyonce teases us with tasty preview of ‘Countdown’ video

Beyonce pays homage to Audrey Hepburn and other icons in a new 30-second teaser for her “Countdown” video.

We won”t get to see the full clip until it premieres on Thursday, Oct. 6, but until then, you can stimulate you eyeballs with her fetching black turtleneck/cropped back pants style, straight out of Hepburn”s ” Funny Face,” as well as be bedazzled by the pop art of multiple Beyonces in bathing suits. She looks beautiful throughout, whether she”s rocking Hepburn”s pixie cut or pushing the ’60s mod look.

[More after the jump…]

The video for “Countdown,” one of the more infectious songs from “4,” was directed by Adria Petty (yes, she”s Tom”s daughter).