Watch: Britney Spears reveals secrets from her ‘Femme Fatale’ tour

#Britney Spears
06.13.11 7 years ago

Britney Spears”s “Femme Fatale” tour kicks off Thursday, June 16, at Sacramento, but she teases us with a little hint of what we can expect in this new interview.

Watch below as a tired, but fit looking, Spears, says not much of anything at all, other than  that this upcoming tour is “more me than any show I”ve ever done.”  She also promises amazing costumes and lots of surprises. In other words, “buy a ticket, don”t expect me to spill it all for free, y”all.”

Plus, sweetly, she admits that she still gets nervous, but “after the third song, I calm down.”

She also reveals what she won”t leave home without.

The interview is for the U.K. morning show “Daybreak” to promote her fall U.K. concerts, hence the focus on England. Wouldn’t it have been awesome if the interviewer had asked her how she manages to sing when she’s dancing around so much? 

Are you going to see Britney this time around?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Britney Spears
TAGSBritney SpearsDAYBREAKFemme Fatalesacramentotour

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP