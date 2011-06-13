Watch: Britney Spears reveals secrets from her ‘Femme Fatale’ tour

Britney Spears”s “Femme Fatale” tour kicks off Thursday, June 16, at Sacramento, but she teases us with a little hint of what we can expect in this new interview.

Watch below as a tired, but fit looking, Spears, says not much of anything at all, other than that this upcoming tour is “more me than any show I”ve ever done.” She also promises amazing costumes and lots of surprises. In other words, “buy a ticket, don”t expect me to spill it all for free, y”all.”

Plus, sweetly, she admits that she still gets nervous, but “after the third song, I calm down.”

She also reveals what she won”t leave home without.

The interview is for the U.K. morning show “Daybreak” to promote her fall U.K. concerts, hence the focus on England. Wouldn’t it have been awesome if the interviewer had asked her how she manages to sing when she’s dancing around so much?

Are you going to see Britney this time around?