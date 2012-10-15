Watch: Bruno Mars brings the sweat in new video for ‘Locked Out Of Heaven’

In his clip for new single, “Locked Out Of Heaven,” Bruno Mars brings the party down to earth.

The intentionally grainy clip, has a great ’70s soul feel, as Mars performs in small, crowded club where everyone”s sweat is mingling together and you can”t tell where your body ends and the next person”s begins. It”s hot as hell, but everyone is jumping and jiving and loving every minute.

[More after the jump…]

The action goes outside for a quick dice game and a photo shoot of his full band, but the party is indoors and no one wants to miss any of it.

“Locked Out Of Heaven” is a great reminder that not every video has to be a major production and that, sometimes, all a strong record (note the difference between a great record and a great song) needs is a down-and-dirty performance to get you excited about seeing someone play live.

The song is the first single from Mars” forthcoming out, “Unorthodox Jukebox,” which comes out Dec. 4.