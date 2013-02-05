B

Watch: Bruno Mars’ new video for ‘When I Was Your Man’

02.05.13 5 years ago

Bruno Mars keeps it simple for the video for current single, “When I Was Your Man.”

The gorgeous ballad is a highlight on Mars” former chart-topping sophomore album, ” Unorthodox Jukebox.”

Mars, sporting an afro, strides out to a grand piano with an adult beverage and a carnation, and performs the poignant tale of love gone wrong. Other than dissolves and fancy fades, the video remains focused on the song. We never even see the object of Mars” heartbreak other than in the dark in the distance.

It has a very live, ’70s look that totally fits the soulful song.

Mars will perform with Rihanna and Sting on the 55th Annual Grammy Awards this Sunday, Feb. 10.

 

