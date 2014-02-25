Watch: Brutal opening scene kicks off ‘Hannibal’ season 2

02.25.14

(CBR) At the end of the first season of “Hannibal”, the NBC thriller developed by Bryan Fuller, Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) was framed for murder by Dr. Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and placed in an insane asylum. And now we see as the second season kicks off on Friday, things aren”t looking any better for the FBI.

NBC has debuted the intense opening scene, depicting a brutal struggle between Lecter and Special Agent-in-Charge Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne). As EW.com explains:

The set-up: FBI boss Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne) enters the kitchen of Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), who is prepping dinner. In the first few seconds before this clips starts, Lecter starts to give Crawford a friendly smile, then notices the murderous look in his eyes. Then THIS happens.

Yes, THIS.

“Hannibal” Season 2 premieres Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

