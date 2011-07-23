Watch: Bush plays ‘The Sound of Winter,’ first new single in 10 years on ‘the Jimmy Kimmel Show’

07.23.11 7 years ago

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Staind, and Blink-182 all returned to Billboard”s alternative rock chart this week after varying degrees of absence. Can Bush be far behind?

The Gavin Rossdale-led band first single, “The Sound Of Winter,” debuted yesterday on Los Angeles” KROQ and the band followed by playing it on “The Jimmy Kimmel Show” last night.

[More after the jump…]

The heavy, mid-tempo track is the first single from “The Sea of Memories,” the band”s first studio album in 10 years. The set will come out on Bush”s own label Zuma Rock Records.

What do you think? It”s pretty sludgy and sounds like a cross between Bush and Duran Duran to us. We don’t like it nearly as much as we liked Rossdale’s solo 2008 hit, “Love Remains The Same.” 

