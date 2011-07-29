Watch: Avengers assemble in ‘Captain America’ finale and shortened teaser

07.29.11 7 years ago

Spoilers be damned!

Although “Captain America” has only been in theaters for a week, Marvel is already fanning the promotional flames for next summer’s epic superhero summit “The Avengers.”

In an somewhat surprising move, Marvel has released the last scene of “Captain America” online, and paired it with highlights from the “Avengers” teaser. Fans can re-live the film’s last scene, in which Cap (Chris Evans) awakes after 70 years of slumber to a post-millennial NYC where Sgt. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits the displaced super soldier for his “special team.” We’re then treated to brief flashes of the assembled Avengers — Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Dr. Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and, oh yeah, Captain American himself — in new threads. The tease ends with a little repartee between big-mouthed Downey Jr. and big-muscled Hemsworth.

“The Avengers,” directed by Joss Whedon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” ” Firefly”) assembles on screen May 4, 2012.

