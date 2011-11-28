Watch: Cee Lo Green equates love with hot dancing women in ‘Anyway’ music video

A bevy of fine young women get a good workout in the music video for “F*** You” (a.k.a. “Forget You”) singer Cee Lo Green’s latest single “Anyway”, which is featured as a bonus track on the just-released Platinum Edition of his hit debut album “The Lady Killer”.

The new clip, in which Green looks only marginally conscious as a group of gorgeous, swimsuit-clad young ladies shake and gyrate around him as if their lives depended on it, is quite frankly baffling in that the imagery on display has little if anything to do with the lyrics of the song, essentially an upbeat ode to a woman who stands by his side even when her “father wants to fight [him]” and he’s “stingy with [his] money”.

“Because no matter what I do/I know I can count on you/Cause baby you still love me anyway,” sings Green as angry-faced models with perfect bodies dance around him wildly with an assortment of fur coats and stoles accenting their skimpy attire. Ok…so what, exactly, does one have to do with the other? Clearly the old adage “sex sells” was the driving factor here, though in context of the song itself it’s one that feels oddly removed from not only the lyrics but also the warm, buoyant quality of the track’s production. Perhaps the sweaty dancing girls are stand-ins for all the other women who “start flirting” “when this relationship’s not working”? Who knows?

In another way, the rather cut-rate nature of the song itself (lazy lyrics, generic beats) makes the video a strangely appropriate companion. Which still won’t keep me from giving the clip a “D+” grade, of course.

