Watch: Celine Dion strikes again in ‘Beauty and the Beast 3D’ trailer

Oh, 1991. Remember? They were simpler days, to be sure; animated films were still mostly hand-drawn then, and studios hadn’t yet caught on to the idea of paying A-list actors ridiculous sums of money for a few days of voice work to boost grosses. Also, Peabo Bryson was still kinda relevant, as evidenced by his Oscar-and-Grammy-winning duet with brilliant Canadian songstress Celine Dion on “Beauty and the Beast”, the smash-hit single featured in the 1991 Disney film of the same name.

Speaking of the song, the enduring tune is featured in the new trailer for “Beauty and the Beast 3D”, the second of Disney’s animated classics (after “The Lion King”) to be milked for extra profits with the help of the currently-in-vogue format. Based on the successful launch of “The Lion King 3D” over the summer, I’m pretty sure it’s going to work.

“A Timeless Story” reads the first title card. “An Unforgettable Experience” reads the second. “A New Vison Of A Tale As Old As Time” reads the third. You get the idea. Disney is working this thing.

But wait – let’s not forget Trailer Voiceover Guy’s contention that the film is “even more magical in 3D!”, a statement made all the more true when expertly paired with Peabo Bryon’s swelling, pathos-laden “Woah-oh-oh-oh-OH-WOAHAHOOOO!” belt in the film’s signature song. And then the glorious voice of God – a.k.a. Celine Dion – makes its glorious entrance, and we are swept away, back to the past, back to 1991, when we were first transported by the Queen of Overwrought Ballads’ soaring, transcendent vocals in the confines of some dark theater, weeping with joy as the hideous Beast transformed back into his rightful form – a tall, chiseled hunk with great hair and the build of an in-demand male underwear model.

Now you can re-experience the magic for yourselves by watching the just-released trailer below. When you’re finished having a good long cry at your computer, be sure and rate it for yourself at top left!

My grade for the spot is a rock-solid “A”, because why not?

“Beauty and the Beast 3D” opens on January 13th. The film will be preceded by a new “Tangled” short film entitled “Tangled Ever After”.