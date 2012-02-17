Watch: Chris Cornell performs ‘I Will Always Love You’ for Whitney Houston

Well, who knew? It turns out Soundgarden”s Chris Cornell is a Whitney Houston fan. Last night, as his encore at his show at the Masonic Hall in SanFrancisco, Cornell sung a version of “I Will Always Love You,” accompanied himself on acoustic guitar.

It”s ragged and wooly, and we can”t tell if Cornell is reading the lyrics off a crib sheet on the floor, but it”s a lovely tribute. He never mentions Houston (or the song”s writer, Dolly Parton, by name), but there”s no mistaking to whom he is paying homage.

[More after the jump…]

Houston fans can stream her private funeral tomorrow starting at 12 pm ET/9 a.m. PT here

What do you think of Cornell’s version of “I Will Always Love You?”

