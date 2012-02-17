Watch: Chris Cornell performs ‘I Will Always Love You’ for Whitney Houston

#Chris Cornell
02.17.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Well, who knew? It turns out Soundgarden”s Chris Cornell is a Whitney Houston fan. Last night, as his encore at his show at the Masonic Hall in SanFrancisco, Cornell sung a version of “I Will Always Love You,” accompanied himself on acoustic guitar.

It”s ragged and wooly, and we can”t tell if Cornell is reading the lyrics off a crib sheet on the floor, but it”s a lovely tribute. He never mentions Houston (or the song”s writer, Dolly Parton, by name), but there”s no mistaking to whom he is paying homage.

[More after the jump…]

Houston fans can stream her private funeral tomorrow starting at 12 pm ET/9 a.m. PT here

What do you think of Cornell’s version of “I Will Always Love You?”

Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter @HitfixMelinda

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Cornell
TAGSCHRIS CORNELLdolly partonI WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOUlive acoustic versionsoundgardenwhitney houston

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP