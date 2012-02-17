Watch: Chris Cornell performs ‘I Will Always Love You’ for Whitney Houston

Well, who knew? It turns out Soundgarden”s Chris Cornell is a Whitney Houston fan. Last night, as his encore at his show at the Masonic Hall in SanFrancisco, Cornell sung a version of “I Will Always Love You,” accompanied himself on acoustic guitar.
It”s ragged and wooly, and we can”t tell if Cornell is reading the lyrics off a crib sheet on the floor, but it”s a lovely tribute. He never mentions Houston (or the song”s writer, Dolly Parton, by name), but there”s no mistaking to whom he is paying homage.
[More after the jump…]
Houston fans can stream her private funeral tomorrow starting at 12 pm ET/9 a.m. PT here
What do you think of Cornell’s version of “I Will Always Love You?”
Brilliant! Go Chris! Kind of full circle a member of a grunge band from the heydey of the competition between R’n’B and Grunge singing in tritube to a fellow solider of the era. A pioneer, really.
Good for him to salute THE VOICE. R.I.P. Whitney.
I believe he’s listed Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin as “primary influences” to his vocal style.. the greatest male singer of all time covering the greatest female singer of all time. Stupendous!