Watch: Chris Evans becomes a Super Soldier in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’

Marvel Studios and Paramount Pictures debuted the first footage from Joe Johnson’s “Captain America: The First Avenger” during the 2011 Super Bowl and it shows Chris Evans going from skinny, weak little soldier during WW II into the first Avenger.

The period stuff looks great, but the footage of Cap with the headgear still ain’t working for us. At least they can fix it for “The Avengers” right? On the other hand, the Red Skull makeup looks damn impressive.

Check it out below and share your thoughts. Is “Captain America” gonna be a hit?