Watch: Chris Evans entertains while Bucky fights in deleted ‘Captain America’ scene

Cap is back!

No, we don’t mean in next year’s epic “The Avengers.” We’re talking about the Blu-ray release of “Captain America: The First Avenger” which will feature a veritable army of extras, including the deleted scene below:

The clip gives us a longer look at the Howling Commandos in action. While the title Marvel Comics hero (Chris Evans) is showing off his new-found muscles by hoisting a motorcycle holding a bevy of beauties over his head during one of his USO-type war bonds drives, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Dum Dum (Neal McDonough) and their fellow infantry men are under heavy attack at the Battle of Azzano. Their enemies are mysteriously vaporized by a new high-tech weapon…but is it on their side? If you’ve seen the movie, you know the answer.

Aside from one unfinished effects shot and some timecode, the deleted scene looks and sounds as if it was ready for insertion into the narrative, but may have been cut for time. it doesn’t add much in the way of character development or Marvel mythology, but the spectacle is there.

The 2-disc Blu-ray, which also includes more deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes, will be available October 25.