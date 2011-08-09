Watch: Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine strut their stuff in ‘Moves Like Jagger’ video

A few weeks after premiering the song together on the NBC show “The Voice,” Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera’s “Moves Like Jagger” has a kitschy video to go along with the song’s whistlin’ disco sound.

As if to underline the realization that he certainly can’t move like Jagger (maybe that’s the point?), a shirtless Adam Levine (remember when tattoos were sorta dangerous?) sings, smirks and points to the camera while the rest of the band kind of just melts away in to the background. Vintage clips of Mick Jagger himself are intercut with contemporary wannabes trying to strut their stuff in the style of the legendary Rolling Stones singer. Aguilera shows up three minutes in to help save the song and the video, but she doesn’t have much to do but bat her heavily made-up eye lashes.

But the punchline — provided by archival interview footage of Jagger — is genuinely funny.

“Moves Like Jagger” is available for digital download and can be found on a re-release of the band’s latest album “Hands All Over.”

Levine and Aguilera can be seen every week, coaching future singing superstars on “The Voice.”



