Watch: Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton, Cee Lo, Adam Levine go ‘Crazy’ on ‘The Voice’

Did you miss NBC’s sneak preview of its new singing competition show “The Voice” on Thursday? Well, now’s your chance to see the show’s four celebrity coaches — Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton, Cee Lo Green (of Gnarls Barkley) and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine — collaborate on an epic version of Green’s Gnarls Barkley hit “Crazy.”

With Levine on drums, and Cee Lo rocking a Misfits shirt, the eclectic quartet actually look and sound somewhat united in their vocal-heavy performance.

After the song, we get a lengthy explanation of the somewhat convoluted rules of the game, and a preview of one contestant’s performance and the coaches’ analyses.

The four coaches sit with their backs to the contestants, stressing vocal skills over looks, style or personality. “It’s not about the judgement, it’s about the journey,” says Cee Lo. They choose which contestant they want on their respective team — unless more than one coach chooses the contestant. In that case, the tables are turned and the contestant has to decide which celebrity voice coach to team with.

But don’t worry, America — you still get to voice your opinion by voting in the final round.

The show, hosted by Carson Daly, premieres this Tuesday at 9 ET/PT on NBC.