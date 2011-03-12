Watch: ‘Chuck’ co-stars Josh Gomez and Isaiah Mustafa interview each other

Isaiah Mustafa returns to “Chuck” this Monday (March 14), reprising his role as Greta (or “GRETA”).

Mustafa isn’t the only Greta (or “GRETA”) coming back to “Chuck” on Monday and fans have reason to hope that the actor swapping narrative gambit — Greta has also been played by the likes of Olivia Munn and Summer Glau — is about to finally pay off.

But even if we never get any explanation for who or what Greta is, we can take solace in knowing that at least we got this amusing video out of the conceit.

In the promo, Josh Gomez and the once-and-future Old Spice Guy interview each other and as you might guess from the title — it’s called “Man Crush Mondays” — there’s a bit of a mutual admiration thing going.

As a reporter who has been known to interview bearded talent on the subject of their facial hair from time to time, I particularly admire Mustafa’s journalistic approach.

Check out the video… And remember that “Chuck” airs on Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC.