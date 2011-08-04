Watch: Claire Danes and Damien Lewis play a spy game in ‘Homeland’ trailer

#Homeland
08.04.11 7 years ago

Showtime has revealed the first trailer for “Homeland,” the upcoming psychological spy thriller.

When Sgt. Brody (Damien Lewis) is discovered in a terrorist safe house in the Mideast several years after being presumed dead, he has a difficult time re-adjusting to civilian life in the U.S., especially when a CIA agent (Claire Danes) begins to suspect that he’s now working undercover for Al Qaeda. Mandy Patinkin and Morena Baccarin also star in this tense-looking drama about loyalty, trust and patriotism under fire that comes at one of the most politically divisive times in U.S. history.

The series was created by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and Gideon Raff.

“Homeland” premieres October 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

