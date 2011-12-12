Watch: Cobra takes over the White House in ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’ trailer

After the first film in the series became a critical punching bag and was received rather less-than-warmly by the viewing public, I was somewhat surprised to hear that Paramount was going ahead with a “G.I. Joe” sequel. Clearly “Rise of Cobra” made money for the studio or else they wouldn’t be doing it (it grossed over $300 million worldwide), but are they really expecting audiences to return after bearing witness to the underwhelming first installment?
Apparently so, and now the first official trailer for the sequel – subtitled “Retaliation” – has hit the web. The plot, as it turns out, concerns the Cobra Command-hijacked U.S. government killing off the majority of the Joes early in the film (including briefly-returning cast member Channing Tatum), leaving the remaining members (including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Adrianne “Wonderwoman” Palicki and Bruce “John McClane” Willis) to exact their revenge and save America from the grip of the evil terrorist military group.
Perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised given director Jon M. Chu’s previous credits (he directed “Step Up” 2 and 3 as well as the Justin Bieber concert movie “Never Say Never” from earlier this year), but the trailer, perhaps unsurprisingly, is underwhelming at best. Sure, there are one or two relative highlights (the mountainside combat sequence looks like it could provide some halfway decent thrills), but based on the 2 1/2 minutes of footage shown here “Retaliation” comes off as a fairly generic, second-tier action film that may not even manage the minor feat of besting the Stephen Sommers-directed first entry.
My grade for the trailer: “C-“. After watching it below, rate it for yourself at top left!
“G.I. Joe: Retaliation” is slated for release on June 29, 2012.
C-? Insanity. That trailer was amazing! A-
A++++++++++++++
So Stoked
This trailer was a big relief for me. Mainly because I was worried on wether or not this movie would have ties to the first or just try and become it’s own thing. Thankfully this movie looks like a true sequel to the first film with it’s look, story, and the few returning characters. I sincerely hope they at least tell us what happened to the characters who are not returning and even leave room for them to return in future installments. Don’t pull a Transformers: Dark of the Moon and completely drop two of your characters just because critics didn’t like them.
I absolutely hate it when a sequel tries to forget whatever came before in the previous movies just because it didn’t do well. It’s ridiculous. Stick with the canon of the series and just try and make a better movie.
With all that being said, this sequel looks bad ass and looks to improve on the Rise of Cobra which I didn’t love or hate.
I think you watched a different trailer than everyone else. Cause the one I saw looked ridiculously awesome!
I absolutely hated the first G.I. Joe film, and when I saw that they were gonna make a sequel directed by the guy who made the Step Up movies, I literally laughed out loud. However, after seeing this trailer, I actually might consider seeing it. The Rock is a HUGE upgrade over Channing Tatum and Bruce Willis, unlike Dennis Quaid, is perfectly in his element in this. Tyra from Friday Night Lights ain’t so bad on the eyes, of course, but the big thing in this film’s favor: the guys who wrote “Zombieland” wrote this, so I expect to be a lot more fun, but in a less asinine fashion.
It might look generic, but that’s a big step above the incompetence of the first one.
Did you even watch STEP UP 3? Well, I can’t blame you if now, but if you see it on TV or have a niece or something like that who owns the DVD watch it. You can skip the story parts and just watch the “battle” scenes, if you want to. John M. Chu knows how to make silly dance scenes unbelievable exciting, so I have no doubt that, even if this one here will disappoint on a script level, the action will be great! Proof: The mountain sword fight!
Apart from that: I do find the trailer underwhelming too. What made me enjoy the first G.I. JOE more than most others, was its willingness to go all silly and cartoony, with its super speed suits and other gimmicks. I’m not surprised that the sequel seems to be more “gritty” and “realistic”, but it is a shame if they would strip it from all fantastic elements.
“if noT”, of course. Not “if now”.
I always recommend Step up 3D as a technically excellent film, and actually, one of the best uses of 3D as a net enhancement. Unfortunately it’s hung on a god-awful script as so gets dismissed. I think Chu could definitely handle a GI joe movie. this could be fun
Another film that lazily points the camera at Bruce Willis. C’mon. The action film needs to be IN ACTION when Bruce is around.
looks like tyra is going on another cross country killing spree. Though John McClaine The Rock and a guy who almost played superman are a massive upgrade over Landry “lost on a battleship” Clarke