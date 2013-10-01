Watch: Comedian Tig Notaro has tons of good advice for teenage girls

10.01.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

I’m of the mindset that anything Tig Notaro does is automatically going to be amazing. I mean, how many times have we all watched her “Stool Sounds” segment from “Conan”? At least a dozen, for me. And while advice for teenage girls might not sound like it would be your thing (unless you’re some kind of weirdo, of course), the stuff Tig says here can really apply to everyone.

So, who wants to come hang out at my grandmother’s bunny farm?

