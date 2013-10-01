Watch: Comedian Tig Notaro has tons of good advice for teenage girls

I’m of the mindset that anything Tig Notaro does is automatically going to be amazing. I mean, how many times have we all watched her “Stool Sounds” segment from “Conan”? At least a dozen, for me. And while advice for teenage girls might not sound like it would be your thing (unless you’re some kind of weirdo, of course), the stuff Tig says here can really apply to everyone.
So, who wants to come hang out at my grandmother’s bunny farm?
She makes my skin crawl. I’ve heard, from credible sources, that she never had cancer.
I keep seeing these articles where the writer seems to be rubber stamping PR releases about this lady. What gives, Lianne?
heard the same. it never fails to amaze me what some will do for fame.
Do you care to name these credible sources? I mean, they are credible so why would you have a problem with sharing them?
gah! Why are so many publications trying to push this no talent down our throats??? Go away, tig! and, take your stupid name with you.