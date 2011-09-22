Conan O’Brien dons Ryan Gosling’s scorpion jacket from ‘Drive’

#Ryan Gosling
09.22.11 7 years ago 21 Comments

Maggie Lange over at Thompson on Hollywood alerts us to some late night shenanigans worth passing along today. It seems Ryan Gosling stopped by “Conan” Tuesday night to talk up his latest film, “Drive,” and he came bearing gifts — namely, a signature scorpion jacket similar to the one he wears in the film.

At this rate, with so much attention being placed on that one element of the wardrobe, I’m wondering if a Costume Designers Guild nod for contemporary design be might be in the cards later in the season. “I always wanted to make a character that people would go out for on Halloween,” Gosling tells O’Brien in the following clip. “So I’m really crossing my fingers on this one.”

Could the “Drive” jacket become the new black for all the cool kids who sported “Vote for Pedro” shirts and Borat garb for Halloween over the last few years? Just make sure you complete the get-up by sporting some sweet driving gloves and don’t be afraid to toss a little fake blood on the white satin.

Click on through to see the whole interview. It was actually a great segment. Gosling was very charming, recounting the oft-told horror story of his first meeting with director Nicolas Winding Refn (fit with REO Speedwagon soundtrack) and a humorous theory on what goes on at Disneyland when the park shuts down at night. And I love that he calls the Refn’s film “a violent John Hughes movie.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ryan Gosling
TAGSCONAN O'BRIENdriveIn Contentionryan gosling

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP