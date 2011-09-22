Conan O’Brien dons Ryan Gosling’s scorpion jacket from ‘Drive’

Maggie Lange over at Thompson on Hollywood alerts us to some late night shenanigans worth passing along today. It seems Ryan Gosling stopped by “Conan” Tuesday night to talk up his latest film, “Drive,” and he came bearing gifts — namely, a signature scorpion jacket similar to the one he wears in the film.
At this rate, with so much attention being placed on that one element of the wardrobe, I’m wondering if a Costume Designers Guild nod for contemporary design be might be in the cards later in the season. “I always wanted to make a character that people would go out for on Halloween,” Gosling tells O’Brien in the following clip. “So I’m really crossing my fingers on this one.”
Could the “Drive” jacket become the new black for all the cool kids who sported “Vote for Pedro” shirts and Borat garb for Halloween over the last few years? Just make sure you complete the get-up by sporting some sweet driving gloves and don’t be afraid to toss a little fake blood on the white satin.
Click on through to see the whole interview. It was actually a great segment. Gosling was very charming, recounting the oft-told horror story of his first meeting with director Nicolas Winding Refn (fit with REO Speedwagon soundtrack) and a humorous theory on what goes on at Disneyland when the park shuts down at night. And I love that he calls the Refn’s film “a violent John Hughes movie.”
Thanks, Kris, for posting! I just found my Halloween costume. It’s hammer time!
Hey Kris are you going to include the techs on the predictions bar? or are just the main categories going to be shown from now on?
Awesome clip. Love Conan. Gosling has a way about him in interviews. You never quite know where he’s gonna go with the conversation at hand. haha
Kris, no Oscar Talk questions?
He gives Clooney a run for his money in the ‘Most Charming Category’. I don’t know what I would have done had I been in a room with the two of them during TIFF. Charm my pants off, if you know what I mean ;)
Yep, we linked to it yesterday, I believe.
BTW, I do wonder which menswear fashion house is going to be the first to introduce Drive influences. Satin jackets, embroidered patterns, driver’s gloves, etc etc
Well, I think its the fashion of using any other material other than leather for making the jackets. Also, the fashion of embroidery would also gain momentum.
The studio or whoever better get on the ball and start releasing “Driver” Halloween costumes.
Yes, he’s one of the best current interviewees I think. Always great. Did you see him on Fallon? Another hilarious interview.
And speaking of Fallon, check out his Jonah Hill interview last night. Now THAT was hysterical.
