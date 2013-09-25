Watch: Creepy voodoo teasers from ‘American Horror Story: Coven’

The teasers just keep coming from “American Horror Story: Coven,” and there’s nothing we can do to stop them. Did you remember the show comes back on Oct. 9? At 10:00 p.m. ET? On FX? Good. Now, let’s watch some creepy stuff.

What is clear from these two new teasers as well as the awesomely disturbing new poster is that this season isn’t just about witchcraft — it’s also about voodoo, which is a mash-up I can definitely live with. What do you think?

What do you think of these teasers?

Here’s a spooky one for you…

… and another!

If that’s not enough, put this poster on your laptop and get that good ol’ uneasy feeling watching the slither.