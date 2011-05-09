Watch: Arcade Fire, Cyndi Lauper sing ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ live

05.09.11 7 years ago

I’d be remiss to simply overlook this: so, here. Here’s the video of Cyndi Lauper singing “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” with Arcade Fire at New Orleans JazzFest this past weekend.

The legendary singer was in town to sing a blues set at the event, and AF was there to, naturally, headline. Regine Chassagne essentially passes with a “karaoke” rating, and the pizzicato violin solo is just adorable.

I’m so glad I have this off my chest.

Arcade Fire are headlining Bonnaroo, Montreaux and a load of other festivals this summer. All dates through Sept. 3 are here.

[Video after the jump…]

Around The Web

TAGSarcade firecyndi laupergirls just wanna have funjazzfestNew Orleans Jazz Fest

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP