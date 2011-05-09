Watch: Arcade Fire, Cyndi Lauper sing ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ live

I’d be remiss to simply overlook this: so, here. Here’s the video of Cyndi Lauper singing “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” with Arcade Fire at New Orleans JazzFest this past weekend.

The legendary singer was in town to sing a blues set at the event, and AF was there to, naturally, headline. Regine Chassagne essentially passes with a “karaoke” rating, and the pizzicato violin solo is just adorable.

I’m so glad I have this off my chest.

Arcade Fire are headlining Bonnaroo, Montreaux and a load of other festivals this summer. All dates through Sept. 3 are here.

