Watch: D’Angelo makes first concert appearance in a decade, debuts new songs

01.27.12 7 years ago

R&B crooner D’Angelo celebrated the 12-year anniversary of “Voodoo” in a big way. For the first time in more than a decade, he took to the stage this week, at Stockholm’s Filadelfiakyrkan church. Of course, Filadelfiakyrkan!

He performed beloved tracks like “Sh*t, Damn, Motherf*cker” and “Chicken Grease.” The even bigger news is that he bowed two new songs: “The Charade” and “Sugar Day.”

Check out those songs below.

The Roots’ ?uestlove previously alluded to the fact that D’Angelo would be back into action this year, with a new album. Then there was that whole Soundgarden “Black Holed Sun” cover, and the announcement of forthcoming rare tour dates.

It’s all very weird. I feel like I’m floating, and that I’m 18 again.




Around The Web

TAGSD'Angelo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP