Watch: D’Angelo makes first concert appearance in a decade, debuts new songs

R&B crooner D’Angelo celebrated the 12-year anniversary of “Voodoo” in a big way. For the first time in more than a decade, he took to the stage this week, at Stockholm’s Filadelfiakyrkan church. Of course, Filadelfiakyrkan!

He performed beloved tracks like “Sh*t, Damn, Motherf*cker” and “Chicken Grease.” The even bigger news is that he bowed two new songs: “The Charade” and “Sugar Day.”

Check out those songs below.

The Roots’ ?uestlove previously alluded to the fact that D’Angelo would be back into action this year, with a new album. Then there was that whole Soundgarden “Black Holed Sun” cover, and the announcement of forthcoming rare tour dates.



It’s all very weird. I feel like I’m floating, and that I’m 18 again.

