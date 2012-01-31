Watch: David Guetta builds the perfect beast with Nicki Minaj in ‘Turn Me On’ video

David Guetta and Nicki Minaj continue on their winning ways. After their success with “Where Them Girls At,” they”re at it again with “Turn Me On” from Guetta”s “Nothing But the Beat.”

The Sanji-direced video for the smash came out today and it”s a fun, somewhat literal interpretation with Guetta as a Dr. Frankenstein of sorts and Minaj as his finest creation brought to life, as she sings, “Make me come to life, come on and turn me on.”

In the depths of his 19th century labratory, Guetta is turning shiny steel into human-like figures, some of whom turn into real live girls and boys, although the nude ones have a Barbie and Ken doll kind of genitalia (still, this video probably is NSFW). Only one of them has pink hair! Guess who?

But the tables turn on Guetta as he falls in love with one of his fembots, who turns him into creations made out of the same stuff as a disco ball. In the meantime, Minaj, in a stovetop hat, and wielding an ax, Lizzie Borden-style, has gone rogue. Last we see her, she”s riding off on a horse. It begs for a sequel, doesn’t it?

What do you think of the video for “Turn Me On?”

