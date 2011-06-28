Watch: David Guetta’s video for ‘Where Them Girls At’ with Nicki Minaj and Flo Rida

Beware of seemingly innocent bubbles floating in the New York sky. They may appear harmless, but touch one or come too close to its orbit and the next thing you know, you”ll be spasticly dancing out of control…perhaps in your skimpy bikini.

That”s the take away from David Guetta”s video for his global smash “Where Them Girls At” featuring Flo Rida and Nicki Minaj. And, oh yeah, Minaj continues on her trajectory to prove she really is just a monster-eyelashed robot. And the video has a major product placement pact with Renault that practically stops the clip dead.

High atop a building rooftop in New York City, French DJ Guetta is hard at work cranking out beats, while his assistants pour a mix into funnels that blow bubbles far and wide. Guetta has the best job ever in all of his videos. Looking like he just rolled out of bed and grabbed whatever clothes were on the floor, he throws on his shades, manipulates a few turntables and done.

Flo Rida, somewhat impervious to the bubbles, is way too cool to dance like a marionette so he shows up at the beginning to survey the landscape. Minaj shows up for her rap surrounded by shirtless men and basically wide-eyes her way through it, before returning to hang out with her roommate, The Jetson”s Rosie the maid, in their cartoon apartment. Go Peabo!

The track is the first single from Guetta’s fifth album, “Nothing But the Beat,” which comes out Aug. 30.