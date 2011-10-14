Watch: David Guetta’s video for ‘Without You’ featuring Usher spans the globe

That”s some powerful bass David Guetta has got going on. In the video for “Without You” featuring Usher, his music has the ability to not only make people dance, but to literally shift continents and bring them -and therefore, humanity-together.

The video of the Billboard Top 10 hit includes footage of Guetta doing his thing around the globe, including the U.S., Africa, and Thailand. His thing, in concert, appears to be spinning his records and raising his arms, waving his fingers and looking upward euphorically while the crowd goes crazy.

[More after the jump…]

Though he”s able to bring the world together in the video, he can”t seem to summon up Usher to perform by his side. Usher appears primarily on his own in footage filmed in front of a green screen, except for one quick scene toward the end where the two appear together (also filmed in front of a green screen). I”m trying to figure out if I like Usher”s new, longer hair.

I”m a fan of a lot of Guetta”s videos, especially the trippy “Where Them Girls At” featuring Nicki Minaj and Flo Ride, and “When Love Takes Over” featuring Kelly Rowland, but this one left me kind of cold.

What do you think of the video for “Without You?”